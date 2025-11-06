Shepherd Debate and Forensics Wins First Tournament in 7 Years

On Saturday, Oct. 18, the Collegiate Forensics Association Fall Debate Tournament at Shepherd University came to a close, with the home team earning first place. This is the first time Shepherd has won first place in the sweepstakes since 2018.

Along with winning first place in the sweepstakes, the team left the competition with three of the top six spots in the Pentathlon category, with Josh Molina winning first, Phoenix Herman placing second and Brooklyn Gholston placing fourth. This category awards individuals who have the highest overall points in the competition among those who competed in five or more events.

“I feel so lucky to be on a team like the one I am currently on, and nothing was more deserved than all of us winning,” said Gholston, “I am glad for my final year at Shepherd University and the debate I got to win overall with the people who I consider my mentors, friends, and debate family. We passed a law!”

With just 10 competitors, the Shepherd Debate Team took home 24 medals, winning six first-place awards in total. These awards include Sweepstakes, Pentathlon, Communication Analysis, Single Dramatic Interpretation, Poetry and Lincoln-Douglas Debate.

“I am in awe of this team, their talent, heart and dedication,” said Kate Alexander, Shepherd Debate coach. “They have worked hard and this victory on their home turf is a testament to that hard work, as well as their skill and their determination. Each member of the team represents the best of Shepherd.”

The team’s next competition is Nov. 14 at Marshall University.