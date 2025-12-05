SGA concludes semester with visit to Popodicon

Members of the Student Government Association (SGA) gathered at the Popodicon on Dec. 2 for the final meeting of the fall 2025 semester.

An annual tradition to commence the holiday season, nearly 35 students met with Shepherd University President Mary J.C. Hendrix, Ph.D., at her historic business residence, located on West Campus.

The evening began with students gathering in the main living room to introduce themselves, sharing their career aspirations and goals following graduation, along with their campus involvement and senatorial seats within SGA.

Hendrix thanked students for their hard work and dedication throughout the semester and for serving as leaders on campus, before delivering an update on several upcoming initiatives at Shepherd.

Students also had the opportunity to participate in an open-floor discussion with the president, offering positive suggestions to enhance the student experience, such as the need for additional parking and building renovations.

Cas Hayes, a communication and English student representing the Rude Mechanicals program, said that attending the event was a meaningful experience.

“I think that it shows that all of the work that I’ve done over this semester for the Rude Mechanicals is appreciative from both SGA and the president,” Hayes said. “It’s very nice to sit and talk about things that I think should be fixed around campus and just suggestions that we have for campus.”

Will Taylor, a general business student and member of the Delta Sigma Pi (DSP) Business Fraternity, attended the Popodicon visit for the second time, “I love it,” he said.

When asked what it means to be welcomed by the president and SGA for this event, Taylor said, “It’s a blessing. I am so happy to be part of DSP, SGA and all this. It has given me so many opportunities.”

The evening concluded with refreshments and socializing in the Popodicon, which was recently decorated on Dec. 1 by the Friends of Popodicon to brighten the space with holiday spirit, according to Hendrix.

Hayes added that her favorite part of the evening was getting to know other students, while Taylor shared it was great hearing information from Hendrix.

SGA is comprised of several clubs and organizations at Shepherd, including co-curriculars, Greek life, student activities and class presidents.

Meetings are held at 5 p.m. each Tuesday in the Storer Ballroom of the Student Center, except for midterm and finals weeks. A virtual option is also offered via Microsoft Teams.

All students are welcome to attend to express concerns, connect with the campus groups and hear important information impacting the student body.

SGA meetings will resume on Jan. 20, 2026, for the spring semester.