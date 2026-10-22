Screening of ‘Human Shield’: A spotlight on people protecting abortion access

Women’s Health Center of West Virginia (WHC WV) will host a screening of the documentary “Human Shield” on Oct. 25, at 3 p.m. at Reynolds Hall on Shepherd University’s campus. A panel discussion featuring director Erin Persley, a clinic escort featured in the film and WHC representatives will follow.

There is no required price of admission but the organization is accepting donations. According to their ticketing page, “Donations made through this page support the work of [WHC WV] and help us continue providing compassionate, community-based healthcare in West Virginia.”

Founded in 1976, WHC WV is a nonprofit healthcare provider committed to accessible, affordable and nonjudgmental reproductive healthcare and harm reduction.

“Clinic escorts offer a compassionate presence and provide a physical barrier between patients and protesters,” said development director Erin Dunmore. “[The film] reminds us that protecting abortion access in states where abortion is still legal, takes a community.”

As the organization marks its 50th anniversary, the screening celebrates the people and networks of care that make healthcare possible and invites the community to help sustain that work.

“Four years after the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, the event offers an opportunity to explore what it takes to protect access to care and how communities can help sustain it,” said WHC WV in an Oct. 15 press release.

The film features the Women’s Health Center of Maryland, the clinic WHC WV opened near Cumberland after West Virginia banned abortion in most circumstances.

“West Virginia’s abortion ban didn’t end the need for abortions. It just forced people across state lines,” said Dunmore. “WHC opened a clinic in Maryland, near the West Virginia border, to help meet that need but getting to a clinic for care shouldn’t mean having to face harassment or intimidation.”

In response to West Virginia’s abortion ban, WHC WV invested $1.7 million from its own reserves to open the Maryland clinic while keeping its Charleston clinic open and expanding services to include LGBTQ+ health and harm reduction.

The Charleston clinic also continues to provide routine gynecological care—cervical exams, cancer screenings and testing and treatment for diseases spread through sex—mostly for low-income patients on Medicaid with nowhere else to go.

“There’s a lot that we don’t know, but the one thing that we do know is that we’re not closing our doors,” said former executive director Katie Quiñonez back in Sept. 2022 in an interview with AP News.

For more information on WHC WV, you can visit womenshealthwv.org.