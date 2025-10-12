Retired, Rewired, Enrolled: How One Shepherd University Student Redefines Retirement

William “Bill” Clark, a 75-year-old student at Shepherd University, is redefining what retirement means to him. Already a college graduate, Clark decided that this stage of his life was the perfect time to return to school and pursue a lifelong passion—painting.

“It has always been a dream of mine to one day study art for art’s sake, to learn classical techniques, and proper methodology,” Clark said. “As a young married man, I realized that it would have been difficult to earn a living as an artist, so I continued to pursue it strictly as a hobby.”

Five years ago, Clark experienced significant loss after his wife of 44 years passed away. He has been retired for eight years, three of which were spent caring for his wife as she battled cancer, kidney and heart disease. Now, finding retirement life unfulfilling, Clark felt it was time for a change and a return to education.

“My life experience, though quite varied, may I add, has really helped me in becoming the person I am today.” Clark said. “I love learning new things, I love reading and I try to keep myself as sharp as I continue to age.”

Clark said his family and friends have been extremely encouraging of his new academic adventure. Despite the generational gap between him and most of his classmates, he noted that the experience has been nothing but positive.

Clark is a shining example that age is simply a number, and that a passion is always worth pursuing.

“If I had any advice to give to others about following your dreams and passions it would be this: no matter what happens to you in life, never, ever let go of your dreams, no matter how impossible they might seem at the time.” Clark said. “Time changes things and opportunities may not always appear on the horizon, but if you do your best at whatever it is that you have to do, eventually an opportunity will open up for you to fulfill those dreams and desires. That’s why you have to keep your dreams alive, you never really know.”

For those who may not be interested in returning to college as a freshman, like Clark did, but still have an interest in taking specific classes, Shepherd University offers the Lifelong Learning Program.

“Shepherd University’s Lifelong Learning Program is rich with opportunities to enrich the mind, explore interests, and build social connections.” said Lucinda Power, director for continuing education and lifelong learning. “There are creative classes and informative brown bag lectures on literature, history, the arts, religion, politics, happiness and so much more. It is geared toward the retired community but very welcoming of young adults, which is why classes and lectures are free for SU students.”