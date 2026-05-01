Relinquishing the byline: A reflection of personal growth at Shepherd

Attending capstone presentations recently, it really sunk in that only a few months stand between me and graduation. I’m preparing to say goodbye to my second home for the past three years, when in reality, it seems like I just started my freshman year.

As I step away from The Picket, I wanted my last publication to be different — something I’m proud of. And what better way to accomplish that than reflecting on my growth journey at Shepherd.

On a crisp Monday morning in August 2023, I entered the doors of Knutti Hall to attend my first class, COMM 203: Communication and New Media with Kevin Williams, Ph.D.

Thoughts galore were rushing through my head. This was an entirely new experience, but one I was eager and determined to take part in.

I sat in the back of the classroom as timid, shy Patrick, and I would continue doing that in all my classes until the semester ended. Consider it a rarity if I was speaking to my classmates, unless it was required by a professor.

You might’ve guessed it, too, but I was the person who drove to campus, attended class and headed straight home. I used to think, “I don’t need to be worried about involvement.”

Those same habits persisted into the second semester of my freshman year. Although, I was slowly opening up as I continued seeing familiar faces around campus.

That same semester, a new door opened when I began work in the admissions office, supporting communication efforts and providing event support. I must say, at first, I was hesitant.

Me, interacting with people I’ve never met before during tours, open houses and admitted student days? Talk about considerably pushing me out of my comfort zone.

Yet, I persisted and I’ve never looked back. It’s been one of the greatest experiences during my time at Shepherd and pushed me to explore all the university has to offer.

Fast forward to my sophomore year, where things are beginning to look better for Patrick. He’s starting to interact with his peers and becoming more comfortable. Progress is progress, right?

Then, another curveball is thrown my way. I have to host a one-hour radio show every week and talk to people over the airways.

Intimidating at first (and yes, you could hear the tremble in my voice during the first broadcast), but it’s something I would never trade.

My involvement with WSHC that semester led to another opportunity at my doorstep — a co-op education position as the station’s production director.

But that wasn’t enough. Let’s add the role of student reporter for The Picket to my ever-growing list of campus involvement.

Oh, and another great experience that I must admit was a bit scary? Traveling to New York City to connect with more than 25 students from across the nation and network with top business executives. New people, new atmosphere, new foods . . . new everything.

Three years ago, I would have never put myself in these situations; it was far beyond my comfort zone. Today, I seize the moment, and you can’t get me to stop talking either. (Just ask my fellow staff members; I’m sure they wish there was a mute button at times.)

That’s exactly what Shepherd taught me — to take risks, embrace opportunity and be present. We say it all the time, “The Future of YOU,” and I truly discovered the future of myself at Shepherd.

To any new student who may be reading this, trust the process. Each piece of the puzzle will come together and you’ll find your people. Just trust the process.