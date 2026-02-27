Rachel Carson Council brings new opportunities to Shepherd University students

The Rachel Carson Council (RCC) has partnered with Shepherd University to bring its National Environmental Leadership Fellowship opportunity to students.

Students awarded the year-long fellowship will have the opportunity to create a project from scratch that will further environmental justice efforts on campus or in the community. Fellows will be connected with a wide network of industry professionals, peers and mentors to build their knowledge about environmental justice, policymaking and grant writing.

“The Rachel Carson Council’s core goal is to equip the next generation of environmental leaders with the knowledge, tools and confidence to lead on environmental justice and climate action in their own communities and beyond,” explained Diego Tovar, director of campus and civic engagement for the RCC.

The counsel is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to carrying on the work of Rachel Carson, an environmentalist and author of books like “Silent Spring.” According to their website, they promote an ecological ethic that blends both concerns for the environment and human health, in order to build a “more sustainable, just, and peaceful future.”

The RCC chose to build a partnership with Shepherd University because of the strong sense of civic engagement among our student body. Shepherd is just the second university in the state of West Virginia to join their campus network.

This fellowship program lasts for the 2026-2027 academic year, and fellows will receive $2000 to help complete their project. RCC fellows often become nationally recognized environmental youth leaders, with some even being published by national news outlets, such as the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal.

“Shepherd students can gain hands-on experience in environmental leadership, policy, and storytelling through RCC fellowships and programming,” said Tovar. “This includes opportunities to work on real campaigns, contribute to research and public education projects, develop recognition as environmental writers or advocates, and connect with a national network of students, faculty, and professionals.”

When asked for advice for potential applicants, Dr. Jeff Groff, professor of environmental science, encouraged students to research information about past recipients.

“Students who want to apply for this fellowship or other opportunities should visit the RCC’s website to read about past recipients and the work they have done’” Groff said. “They are also encouraged to run ideas by their director of campus and civic engagement, Diego Tovar.”

The application deadline for the National Environmental Leadership Fellowship is April 17.