Q&A: Dr. Cameron B. Wesson on leading Shepherd University

Shepherd University appointed Dr. Cameron B. Wesson as its 17th president on Feb. 26, following a months-long search led by the Presidential Search Committee and Board of Governors. Wesson succeeds Dr. J.C. Hendrix, who announced her retirement during the 2025 fall semester.

Q. What does it mean to you to be chosen as Shepherd University’s 17th president?

A. It means the world. I mean,it’s gratifying and humbling all at the same time. It’s a huge investment on the part of the university to select a 17th president, and somebody that can build on the incredible legacy that President Hendrix has built over the past 10 years. So many good things at Shepherd, I just have to say I am so blessed and honored to have been the selection. I just want to kind of earn it every day. I want to be able to spend my time in Shepherdstown and at Shepherd really working hard for the students, the alumni, the faculty, the staff and ensure that we can continue to build on the incredible foundation that’s already there.

Q. What are your top priorities in your first year as president?

A. I would say they are a couple co-equal at the top of the list. Certainly, one of those is getting to know the community better, getting to know Shepherd culture and getting to know Shepherdstown. But I would also say, along with that, it’s ensuring that we are doing everything in our power to be student serving. That we are taking an opportunity to reflect on every policy, every curricular decision, everything about the experience to make sure that our students have everything that they need to be able to be successful in the classroom, in athletics, finding summer employment, internships, whatever it is that we need to do to focus on the quality of the student experience is really at the top of my list.

Q. What drew you to Shepherd University specifically?

A. I think it’s the sense of community. The Ram Fam is a real thing, as I’ve discovered, and I think that pride that Shepherd alumni and Shepherd students have in the institution, the close connection between Shepherdstown and Shepherd University. The important role that it plays, not just locally, but across the region, is really huge too.

Q. How do you think your past positions in higher education translate into this role?

A. I have done the traditional trajectory to a presidency. I started as a faculty member for about 20 years, and then was a department chair, became an associate dean, a dean and a provost. I feel like I understand, particularly from the academic side of things, how we best serve our students and what success looks like after they graduate. But along with that, when I was at Lehigh, I was deeply involved in athletics, and spent a great deal of time working with student athletes, with coaches, ensuring that I understood everything that there was to go into the achievements on the court, the field, the diamond, whatever it was that we were doing in athletics. And then, since being a provost, I’ve worked really closely with enrollment management, with fundraising, with residential life. So, I feel like I’m well prepared, but I’m also humble enough to recognize that I don’t know everything, that there’s going to be a learning curve. And the great news is, you’ve got a really good senior leadership team on the ground there that I am going to benefit from. President Hendrix really put together a strong cabinet, and I’m looking forward to working with each and every one of those folks, having them educate me on the parts of their jobs that I’m not as familiar with.

Q. How do you feel Shepherd University can grow and expand, and how will you be helping to achieve that?

A. I would say a couple of things immediately come to mind in terms of growth. One is, you want measured growth. You want intentional growth, and part of that is telling the Shepherd story. As some people described when I was there on my campus visit, they talked about Shepherd as kind of a hidden jewel. We have to stop hiding it, and we have to get out and tell in a really strong way, the things that Shepherd does that are different than any other institution a student should consider. And so, it’s really getting out there and having a consistent message about what Shepherd will unleash for our students. And then simultaneously, it’s taking the first destination survey of students within six months after they graduate, and telling the stories of success for those students, and letting students who are finishing high school and thinking about their college choices, recognize that Shepherd is a strong choice for them. Not just on matters of affordability, but on what kind of outcomes we can produce.

Q. Do you have any plans to reside in the Popodicon?

A. 100 percent, I do. It’s a beautiful home. The friends at Popodicon have done a great job of keeping the property beautiful, working on the grounds, working on the house itself. I look forward to partnering with them going forward. Every president is just kind of a temporary trustee. With a presidential home as grand as Popodicon, I view it as an honor to use it as the official residence and host campus events. I’ve already talked to Tyler Furby about having the Student Government Association come and have a first of the year kick off, have a barbecue or some event to celebrate students. I want to be able to continue to use it as a place where we can all come together as a community.