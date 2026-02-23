Professional Connections Day turns networking into opportunity

Students at Shepherd University stepped beyond the classroom on Feb. 11 during Professional Connections Day (PCD), a free one-day networking event designed to connect students with alumni and career professionals from a range of industries.

The event created a welcoming environment where students could ask questions, practice networking, and gain insight into life after graduation. Through breakout sessions, small group conversations and a keynote luncheon, alumni and professionals shared lessons from their careers and offered advice on navigating the transition from college to the workforce.

Andrew Shultz, director of Career Services at Shepherd University and co-coordinator of PCD, said the event is designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application.

“An event like this is especially important for Shepherd students at any stage in their academic careers because it bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world application,” Shultz said. “As students move closer to graduation, many begin to feel uncertainty about what comes next. Hearing directly from Shepherd alumni and career professionals helps make those next steps feel more tangible and attainable.”

Shultz explained that the structured setting allows students to practice professional skills in a supportive environment before entering higher pressure situations such as career fairs or job interviews. Students develop communication and relationship– building skills by introducing themselves, articulating their goals and engaging in meaningful conversations.

“Networking is not about self-promotion,” Shultz said. “It is about building relationships and learning from others.”

While Career Services focuses on preparing students for professional success, the Alumni Association works to keep alumni engaged and invested in current students.

Katie Swayne, director of Alumni Affairs and co-coordinator of the event, said alumni are among the most valuable connections students can make.

“Alumni of your university are some of the best connections a student can make,” Swayne said. “They are so invested in what the university is doing and are willing to be there for the students.”

Swayne noted that approximately 75 percent of Shepherd’s alumni base lives within about a 100 mile radius of Shepherdstown, increasing the likelihood that professional connections can develop into lasting relationships.

She shared an example of how PCD has created meaningful outcomes. Randy Friend, current president of the Alumni Association Board of Directors, once served as a breakout session presenter and met student Kaleigh Weatherholtz during the event. After graduation, Weatherholtz maintained contact with Friend as she began her career as a financial planner. This year, she returned to PCD as a presenter herself.

“A connection was made and maintained through this event,” Swayne said, noting that alumni often return to give back to the next generation of Shepherd graduates.

The luncheon keynote speaker, Dawn Crawley, owner and CEO of STW Cleaning, a residential, commercial and post construction cleaning company, focused her remarks on confidence, preparation and embracing opportunity.

“I always leave these things looking for one thing, an opportunity to help somebody,” Crawley said. “You are just so wonderfully surprised when you learn about people.”

Crawley encouraged students to approach networking with curiosity and preparation. She advised researching companies before interviews, understanding their mission and values, and asking thoughtful questions about what success looks like in a position.

Crawley suggested students ask interviewers, “If I get this job, how do I succeed at this [Job]?” . She added that requesting feedback after an unsuccessful interview can provide valuable insight and demonstrate initiative.

PCD is part of a broader effort by Career Services to support students throughout their academic and professional journeys. Students can schedule one on one advising appointments for resume development, interview preparation, graduate school planning and job search strategies. The office also provides access to employment opportunities and employer events through the Handshake platform.

Upcoming events include a Career and Internship Fair Prep Workshop on Mar. 11, which will help students polish resumes, develop elevator pitches and practice professional communication. The Spring Career and Internship Fair will follow on March 25, offering students opportunities to connect with regional employers.

By connecting classroom learning with real world insight and strengthening ties between students and alumni, PCD is designed to help Shepherd students leave with more than a diploma, equipping them with lasting professional connections and real opportunities to launch their careers.