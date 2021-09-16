Political, Civil Discourse, The Wild West and Science Fiction

Beyond Rangoon

“Beyond Rangoon” is a 1995 movie about a country then called Burma and its civil strife. Laura Bowman, played by Patricia Arquette, is an American who travels with her sister to Burma to take her mind off of her personal trauma, only to be stuck there and discover herself again.

She winds up getting deeply involved with the protest and civil discourse between the people, and the military dictatorship that controls the country. She travels with a former monk across Burma and beyond Rangoon until they can get to safety in Thailand. There, she battles her previous fear of blood and becomes a certified doctor again in order to help anyone she can, leading her decision to stay in Thailand.

The New York times has a current story about the civil issues Burma (Myanmar) still faces today. Not much has changed.

Hidalgo

“Hidalgo” is a 2004 western movie starring Viggo Mortensen who plays Frank Hopkins, a Native American cowboy who rides an unbeatable horse across the Arabian desert in a horse race to the death, in a unfamiliar land during a time when Native Americans were being subdued and suppressed.

He fights his way through gamblers and thieves in a horse culture unlike his own. The women must keep their faces covered and the men ruled in riches. He nearly loses the horse race several times and almost puts his horse Hidalgo down in the drought of the desert. In a haze of confusion and loss he connects with his Native American origins who lift him and his horse to his feet.

Chaos Walking-

“Chaos Walking” is a 2021, exhilarating sci fi adventure movie starring Daisy Ridley as Viola and Tom Holland as Todd. There was a terrible crash. Humanity sets out in search of a new world and colonizes another planet.

On this planet all of the men who colonize it have their thoughts on display. The women remain unaffected by this. There are warring colonists, native alien species and an entire town where women do not exist anymore. Viola comes down in a crash-landed spaceship as the only survivor. Thousands more in space await her OK for landing in this new world.