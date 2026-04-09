Pickleball unites the Shepherd community

Members of the Shepherd University community meet every Tuesday and Thursday at the Wellness Center to play pickleball. The sessions have become a regular part of the week for many players, bringing together those who have been involved in the sport for years and others who are newer and continue to develop their skills.

While some have an athletic background, others were introduced to the sport through friends.

Marcy Bartlett, a Penn State alumna, is one of the regular players in the group. When asked how she first got into pickleball, she explained that she started her journey with encouragement from a friend.

“I had thought about playing Pickleball, but it wasn’t until a friend recruited me to take a lesson,” Bartlett said.

When asked what she wishes more students knew about pickleball, Bartlett focused on the sport’s nature.

“Pickleball can be a very friendly sport; people of all ages can play together,” Bartlett stated.

Her comment reflects the weekly sessions, in which players of different ages and experience levels share the court. The atmosphere is welcoming, even for beginners.

Elizabeth Taylor, a Shepherd University alumna, is another regular player.

“I started playing in Minnesota,” Taylor said. “About six years, seven years ago.”

She explained that someone she met there introduced her to the sport.

Taylor has a strong background in athletics. She previously played tennis and was also involved in basketball during her time at Shepherd.

“I was a former tennis player,” Taylor said. “Played basketball at Shepherd, I was on the team.”

However, due to ankle problems, it was difficult to continue playing tennis because it required playing on a larger court. Taylor stated that she wouldn’t be able to run the whole court, which she preferred.

“I didn’t even like to play doubles in tennis,” Taylor said. “I’d rather run the whole court.”

Pickleball, which is played on a smaller court, allowed her to stay active while adjusting to those changes.

According to Renown Health, pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in recent years. The game began in 1965 and is played on a 20×44-foot court, where two to four players use paddles to hit a hollow plastic ball over a 36-inch net.

Renown Health describes Pickleball can be played both indoors and outdoors and is a low-impact activity. It provides cardiovascular benefits by supporting blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease. In addition to its physical benefits, playing in a group setting encourages social interaction and helps build a strong community. (Renown Health)

While she enjoys the game’s competitiveness, Taylor also enjoys the community aspect of the sport.

“I like it better than tennis, because of the community part,” Taylor said.

Taylor also gave insight to those hesitant to begin the sport.

“Just start playing,” Taylor said. “Take a lesson.”

Taylor specifically mentioned Coach Evan, the pickleball coach at Shepherd University, who helps players at different skill levels.

“He’ll take whatever level you’re at and work with that,” Taylor said. “He takes you step by step.”

The pickleball sessions are expected to continue throughout the semester. Attendance has remained steady as players continue to form a familiar group each week. For Barlett, Taylor, and others who show up consistently, pickleball has become part of their weekly routines.