Parking problems leave Shepherd students competing for spots

Both resident and commuter student drivers enrolled in Shepherd University struggle to find parking on campus.

According to the Shepherd Enrollment History, as listed on the University website, Shepherd University had an 8.1% headcount percentage decrease in 2025. Over the last 14 years at Shepherd University, the general headcount percentage has gone down, although there are a few outliers. Despite this, many students spend several minutes circling through designated parking lots and street parking before finding a spot. The Picket staff reached out to the campus police for a comment on this issue but received no answer.

The commuter lots are always busy, especially during the busier parts of the school day. According to commuter Jenna Wilson, “I’ve experienced some anxious parking lot experiences before. It can get stressful, especially in the commuter parking lot.”

Students may even have to dedicate additional time out of their day, just to be able to find a parking spot and make it to class on time. Wilson commented how she has to factor in an additional twenty to thirty minutes for parking on top of the thirty minutes it takes for her to commute to campus.

“I would rather be early and just sit in my car, take a little walk around campus, or grab a coffee from Fireside, than be late to campus or be late to a class,” said Wilson.

Resident student Kendal Hoover agrees, saying, “Parking is 100% a factor in how early I leave for class. I have to leave pretty early just to make sure that I find parking, because you never know what’s going to be going on downtown and if there’s going to be any parking.” Hoover lives in the on-campus apartments, so she deals with the parking struggle every single day.

Not only is it difficult to park when going to class, but parking near a residence hall is also difficult. “The spots near Potomac fill up very fast, especially when I was living there,” Hoover said. “You would go to park in the lot designated for where you’re living, and there were never any spots.”

There are some options for students who do not have a car on campus. The EPTA bus has a daily route and it stops by nearly every location on campus to allow students who do not have a vehicle to get from one end of campus to the other. “Sometimes it isn’t always on time, but other than that, I’d say it’s pretty helpful,” said Hannah Davis, a resident student without a car. “It’s definitely better than walking.”

The issue for students is often the location and the availability of convenient parking spots during the height of the day. Many students, both residents and commuters alike, are dedicating additional time out of their day to allow time to find a parking spot and then are left waiting for over ten minutes before class even begins. While it may seem as though there is plenty of space for students to be able to park, many students that have a vehicle on campus are struggling to find spaces.