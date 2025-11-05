Once a Ram, always a Ram: Alumni return home for Shepherd University’s Homecoming

The cool, crisp air of a fall morning did little to dampen the excitement that filled the streets of Shepherdstown on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2025. Long before the parade began, generations of Shepherd University alumni gathered in front of McMurran Hall for a complimentary breakfast hosted by the Shepherd University Alumni Association.

The sound of laughter and conversation echoed through the historic town center as former students reunited with classmates, friends and current students. Steam rose from cups of coffee and cider as elation rippled through the crowd. Guests wrapped in blue and gold embraced old friends, swapping stories of their college days and talking about where they currently are now in life.

For many alumni, the homecoming weekend is more than a tradition. It’s homecoming in every sense of the word- a chance to relive memories, celebrate milestones, and share their pride of being part of the Ram family.

“I live and die by Ram power,” said Eric Cook, a member of the alumni association and “Class of 1979”. “I’ve had a lot of school pride ever since I graduated. My biggest hope is to see our basketball team get to where it was back in 79’ when I was on the team. I’m trying to get alumni to support the athletic department as much as possible.”

Alumni play a vital role in the life of Shepherd University. Their continued support funds scholarships, athletic programs, and opportunities for current students who need a helping hand.

“Honestly, without alumni, we wouldn’t be here anymore,” said Katie Swayne, director of alumni affairs. “If students don’t graduate and we don’t have this base of alumni giving back, creating scholarships and coming home, Shepherd wouldn’t be where it is today.”

As breakfast ended, the crowd drifted toward German Street for the start of the annual homecoming parade. The Shepherd Ram Band came through with grandeur. Their drums echoing through downtown as floats, clubs, and community groups followed throughout. The air buzzed with school spirit — blue and gold flags waving, cheerleaders shouting, and children scattered throughout trying to catch a glimpse of the action.

Later that afternoon, students, alumni, and guests filled Ram Stadium to watch Shepherd Rams take on East Stroudsburg. The energy of the morning carried into the stands, where cheers erupted as Shepherd claimed a 26-21 victory — a fitting end to a weekend that reminded everyone why, once a Ram, always a Ram.