On the Air: Student-run television station launches

shepTV, Shepherd University’s student-run television station, officially launched on April 7, broadcasting more student-produced content to the community.

To mark the special occasion, station staff hosted a launch party on April 7 at the Copper Canyon on West Campus, bringing together students, faculty, family and community members. The launch coincided with the 99th anniversary of National Public Television Day.

Gathering to celebrate, attendees had the opportunity to view shepTV content, create their own station bumper and build camaraderie as a new component of the Shepherd student experience is realized.

Marie Martin, station manager, offered a preview of the content slated to air on shepTV. Airtimes were strategically decided and designed to align with viewing habits among several audiences.

Morning programming will include children’s shows, followed by West Virginia content in the afternoon and student shows during evening primetime.

“It’ll definitely be really cool. A lot of mix of variety for the different kinds of people that will be watching at different times,” Martin said.

In addition, viewers can expect live-action cartoons and short animations created by Sarah “Wolfy” Lockhart, shepTV’s animator and graphic designer.

shepTV grows on the existing resources within the communication and new media program. It serves as another avenue for students to gain hands-on, relevant experience that’s transferrable to their future careers.

“I think it’s great because we already have a newspaper and a radio station, so pretty much the only thing we were missing was a TV station,” Martin said, when asked what it means to see this vision come to life. “And, I think this is a great way for students to really get involved . . . not only write and record, but actually be seen to the public.”

Students, like Nick Stump, are already getting involved and gaining experience on and off camera. Stump serves as the station’s production manager and shepNews’ birthday clown.

“Oh, [being the birthday clown] is so special,” Stump said. “Just being able to bring joy to people and cause some mayhem and wear the birthday suit.”

Programming similar to shepNews will continue to be created by students, for students in several communication classes, such as COMM 350: Digital Filmmaking, COMM 360: TV Production and COMM 420: Advanced Production.

Lockhart, Martin and Stump all shared excitement for the future of shepTV.

“I’m excited to see works of people and see how their stories can be introduced,” Lockhart said, as she enjoys seeing her own ideas materialized.

Martin echoed those feelings, sharing, “I’m most excited to see all the amazing student productions that’ll come out of this great experience.”

Meanwhile, Stump commented on the content’s originality. “During digital filmmaking classes, people come up with such unique ideas and just seeing what people outside of classes want to do will be so exciting.”

Operating as a public, educational and government (PEG) channel, shepTV broadcasts on Comcast/Xfinity channel X and YouTube livestream, in addition to on-demand content accessible via the station’s website.

Students, regardless of major, are encouraged to become involved and contribute to the station’s ongoing development.

Involvement opportunities exist through volunteering, staff positions and a cooperative education learning experience for those seeking academic credit. Show concepts are also actively being accepted online.

“I think this will give students a voice. I think it’s just going to be so awesome,” Martin said.