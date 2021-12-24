Offbeat Christmas Movies to Watch

When trying to get into the spirit of the Christmas season, there are movies that everyone who celebrates the holiday always thinks of. Movies like The Polar Express, It’s A Wonderful Life, Elf, The Santa Clause, the list goes on and on.

Personally, I absolutely love Christmas movies and enjoy revisiting them every year, but sometimes it can get repetitive watching the same films over and over.

I compiled a few Christmas movie recommendations that might be a more unconventional take on the holiday genre. If you’re looking to try out something new to watch these last couple of days before Christmas, go ahead give these a try!

First up is one for our horror fans, “Black Christmas” (1974), directed by Bob Clark.

Fun fact, Bob Clark also directed “A Christmas Story” (1983), so he’s a bit of a Christmas legend.

“Black Christmas” was a slasher before slashers became their own subgenre, and it’s also the creepiest one I’ve personally ever seen.

The film surrounds a sorority house during Christmas break in which the girls are terrorized by a mysterious killer who harasses them with bone chilling phone calls.

Creepy POV shots backed with sounds of heavy breathing and disturbing phone calls lead us to believe the killer is inside the house, but is he really?

I love this film so much. It subverts many of the typical slasher genre’s conventions that we know of today from other franchises like “Halloween” and “Friday the 13th,” and it uses its Christmas decorum to elevate the creepiness even more. There’s a scene that uses Christmas carolers that’s especially scary.

I really don’t want to give away too much about this film, but it is a genuinely chilling horror flick that had me tense on the edge of my seat the entire time.

The stakes always feel incredibly high, and the sound design genuinely made me cringe at how creepy it is at times. I also did not see the ending coming!

It’s just fantastic. Any fan of horror needs to view this film, and this is the perfect time for it!

Next up, I’m recommending the movie musical, “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (1964).

I’ll be honest, only part of this film involves Christmas, but I still thought it was good enough to recommend!

Directed by Jacques Demy, this is a French musical about two young lovers, Geneviéve and Guy, who get separated when Guy is drafted into the war.

This film is short, sweet, sad, and has some of the most gorgeous set design I’ve ever seen. Each scene is so stunning and drenched in vibrant colors.

If you’re a person who loves classic musicals this is a must-see! Its snowy December ending is also perfect to finish your Christmas with. Some hot cocoa and a heated blanket would be a great addition to the film experience as well.

The final recommendation I’m giving today is an anime film called “Tokyo Godfathers” (2003).

Directed by the legendary Satoshi Kon, this movie tells the story of three homeless folk who find a baby in a dumpster on Christmas Eve in Tokyo.

Gin, a middle-aged alcoholic, Hana, a drag queen, and Miyuki, a preteen runaway do everything they can that night to find where the baby truly belongs.

Although it may sound unconventional, this film is a chaotically sweet story about a dysfunctional little found family.

The hijinks they get into are often super unexpected and hilarious, but there are also so many heartwarming moments that make this the perfect holiday movie.

I highly recommend “Tokyo Godfathers,” if you’re an anime fan, but I honestly think anyone could enjoy this movie!

Those are my recommendations for now! If you’ve never seen these before these are a great couple of flicks to spice up your holiday movie marathon this Christmas and into 2022.

Happy holidays!