No Recycling on Campus: Shepherd Students Left Without Options

Shepherd University has not offered on-campus recycling services for at least three years, leaving students, faculty and staff without the ability to recycle bottles, cans, paper or cardboard anywhere on campus.

This absence matters to students who increasingly expect colleges to reflect sustainability values in their daily operations. At a time when universities nationwide highlight environmental responsibility, Shepherd’s lack of a recycling program raises questions about priorities, costs and the campus experience. For many, the missing bins serve as a visible gap between the university’s messaging and its practices.

In an email to The Picket, Hans Fogle, executive director of university communications, confirmed that Shepherd has been without recycling for several years. The decision to stop the program predates his tenure but reflects long-standing financial and logistical challenges.

“Like many institutions, the university has faced difficult decisions due to high costs, limited demand for recycled materials and insufficient infrastructure, including staffing, transportation and collection systems, to support a viable on-campus recycling program,” Fogle said.

Currently, students, faculty and staff have no option to recycle on campus. Instead, they are directed to community drop-off locations such as the Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority Transfer Station, 4225 Old Leetown Road, Charles Town.

Fogle added that restarting recycling is not feasible in the current economic climate. Shepherd instead emphasizes other sustainability efforts, such as conservation projects at the Agricultural Innovation Center at Tabler Farm and programs in environmental science.

For environmental science major Corinne Mills, the absence of recycling was immediately noticeable when she enrolled in 2023. She said the lack of options forces her and others to throw away recyclable materials, undermining Shepherd’s sustainability message.

“When a university talks about being forward-thinking or environmentally responsible, students expect to see that reflected in everyday practices,” Mills said.

She added that the issue affects her daily habits. “I often feel defeated when I have to throw away items that I know could be recycled,” she said.

Mills noted that asking students to drive to an off-campus site is unrealistic for most, furthering the argument for on-campus bins.

Shepherd is not alone in struggling to maintain a recycling program. Declining demand for recycled materials, combined with higher transportation and processing costs, has strained programs nationwide, forcing many universities to balance sustainability goals with financial realities.

Still, students like Mills view recycling as a visible symbol of accountability. “Recycling serves as a visible measure of a community’s commitment to environmental stewardship and shared well-being,” she said.

For now, Shepherd students who want to recycle must do so off campus. Whether bins will return depends on future funding, infrastructure and demand. Until then, the absence of recycling continues to shape how students see their university’s commitment to sustainability.