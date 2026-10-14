Middle Margins: Author AJ Wright on industry in Appalachia, a review and discussion

AJ Wright is an Appalachian author from Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Her novel, The River on our Hands, which debuted Aug. 25, is a poetry collection that explores growing up in a small town. It is also a historical account set against the backdrop of the Willow Island disaster, when a cooling tower collapsed. A tragedy that killed 51 workers and the deadliest construction accident in American history.

“(The novel) takes readers on a journey into a past so specific that it feels like we’ve delved into our own self,” said Justin Carter, author of Brazos and Laterals. “This is America. This is life in a small town…captured with raw attention to the beauty of our everyday lives.”

A lot of the pieces from this collection feel like snapshots from my own childhood. The lush descriptions mixed with the all-familiar vernacular are a comfort to read but even more so when spoken aloud. Mountain talk follows a certain cadence, it almost sings out to you. I loved trying to find that rhythm in the lines.

“We’re berry-bitten at dusk and counting the lightning bugs when / they land on our knuckles. / He comes back with the river / on his hands.” – AJ Wright, “We Build an Airplane” The River on our Hands.

When did you know that you wanted to become a writer?

See I was afraid of this question actually, the answer is not great. I just have always written ‘little nothings’ since I was really little. When I was in high school, I had 3 different groups of friends and 3 distinct notebooks that I passed around among them, so we had like 3 little stories going around. I didn’t really think it was anything that I could do seriously until I had an English class and my teacher told me not to do it, that I shouldn’t pursue it, ’cause there’s nothing good that could come from it. I was like, “Well, actually, now that you’ve said that, I’m gonna do that.” So, I’ve always written, but I really did start taking it kind of seriously then just out of spite.

How do you organize yourself or what does your process look like when you sit down and write?

I don’t organize myself. I just opened Firefox on this computer for the first time in like a week and was like, I don’t know what’s happening. This book specifically was kind of different since a lot of it was based on stuff that came directly from other people, newspapers, and stuff. I kind of forced myself to try to be cleaner about it. It’s really difficult. I’m working on another project right now, and it’s the most disorganized I’ve ever been. I can’t write when I sit down in front of a computer or a notebook or something, but I can write when I’m in bed trying to fall asleep. It’s always been like that, but with this one, that’s the only time writing is happening. I do a lot of thinking and writing like that, but then once the first draft of stuff is done I always print everything. I like having it printed so I can handwrite all of my revisions. That’s the thing that’s pretty much stayed the same all along, but other than that, I don’t have rules that I abide by or anything.

What was your inspiration behind this collection, and when did you have that aha moment of needing to put these words on the page?

If you go back to the very beginning of the idea that became this book, I actually wrote a proposal for a fellowship in 2016 that was about the same thing I pitched to Pulley Press. Which was kind of a history of Pleasants County and poetry. I did it because Pleasants County is nowhere, essentially, and I spent all my childhood and young adulthood there. What is Pleasants County in comparison to the rest of West Virginia? South of us, you’ve got mining, north, you’ve got steel and then even just Clarksburg to the east – it’s glass. Pleasant County is like, I don’t know…But I didn’t follow through with that fellowship application because I couldn’t come up with the budget. So I pitched it to Pulley in 2025, and they liked it. Originally I was going to sit down and interview people, and that didn’t work out. I think that people are really protective of, like, West Virginians in general are really protective of themselves.

In Pleasants County I half expected to get no response when I asked people to talk to me. I got no response and I also got, “Why are you asking?” After a couple months of trying to do that, I just started really listening really hard when people were talking around me so I could mine without permission. It was really important to me to finish it because I had committed to it. It ended up being the one major story that everybody around here talks about was the power plant and the cooling tower collapse. The more interesting thing to me was people talking about the way they spent their free time and the way they grew up. The more I listened, I was like, everybody’s essentially telling the same story on an emotional level, only the details are different. That was really interesting to me to see how many different ways I could write that background story. It’s more interesting to me how people experience a place, and even if I didn’t come to any grand conclusions about the identity of Pleasants County, this is a worthwhile thing to do.

I don’t find that surprising, getting push back from people. I similarly have a project about industry and big corporations in Appalachia that I’m working on right now, and I’ve found that asking questions – no, not even asking questions, but asking people if they’re interested in having a conversation about it – they feel almost protective of these exploitative industries. They’ve given them everything that they have. Even if on one hand, it’s bad for the environment, on the other this is how they feed their family, you know?

I think that’s the thing that did end up kind of striking me as a little bit surprising. Because I expected the pushback and I was willing to accept it, even though, for some reason I was under the impression that because I’m from here and everybody knows my name, it would be easier. But the more I listen to people talking about the cooling tower collapse, and the more I read, specifically from a newspaper in Bluefield around the time that it happened, people were protective of their relationship with the people that built the power plant. I get what you were saying. Like, that seems normal to me. But they killed 51 people, and it was still weirdly protective. I don’t understand, it’s baffling to me.

“The plan was to tell the truth: tap the record for stories gone missing, list up / the arrivals, / track the pickups that carried us off, our voices sewn into the linings of our / winter coats.” – AJ Wright, “We Build an Airplane” The River on our Hands.

Why did you open up the collection with “The Archive”, and how do you think this piece sets the tone for the rest of the book?

I think I kind of wanted to establish a road map. Which is funny, because the next one is the one that mentions a map, specifically. With a list, I kind of immediately undermine that idea. “The Archive” was my ideal idea of what I wanted to write about. And then I don’t. I have a really weird attitude toward tables of contents and expectations. If I get to the end of like a collection, and nothing has really like explained itself or solved the collection I think it’s funny. I thought it would be funny to do that to begin with. Like, here’s a list of things you can expect. It’s narratively interesting to me. It’s a roadmap of sorts, but it’s dysfunctional, I guess.

My interpretation of it was that it was about concealment and covering something up, so it’s kind of interesting that you were thinking of it like laying it all out on the table.

Yeah, I mean, I think concealing, it could be considered that. I don’t think I do a lot of writing about what is in that poem. I think it’s maybe less concealment than outright lying. But I mean, it’s on the same plane.

I got a lot of feelings of isolation from some of these pieces, especially “The Map by Hand”, “I Promised Not to Talk About the Dead Dog”, or even “Call It.” Can you kind of talk about that middle-of-nowhere feeling that you get growing up in a place like Appalachia?

There’s obviously the geographic isolation to it. With the dead dog poem, specifically, I was actually kind of emotionally isolated and isolated. It’s about my childhood home. As soon as I signed the contract for this book, my childhood home was torn down. I didn’t think it would affect me, but it did. It’s weird to feel so kind of isolated from things that are important to bigger cities or people from bigger cities. I was just really in my head. This house that I haven’t lived in since I was 12, the center of my world because there’s nothing else. It was like that when I lived there, but it was surprising to me to revisit it in a poem and find out that I still felt that way. I think also the isolation, just in general, rural isolation, feeds into pretty much every poem in the book. “We Build an Airplane” and “Boy’s Guide to Pyrotechnics” are about how there is nothing to do, so you are going to find ways to entertain yourself. Even if they’re awful and dangerous. Then you get to the poems about the power plant and even the little league stuff. Everything is very small town, just because there’s no other choice, really. And I don’t think I could have avoided that if I wanted to. It would have been difficult.

“We don’t see who comes lurching through the tall grass with a barn fan until / they’re alight in the wedge of flashlight beam, bare-handed and passing it / by its rustiest blade—a tetanoid communion, a greasy key to the widening / sky.” – AJ Wright, “We Build an Airplane” The River on our Hands.

What was your favorite piece from the book and what is the backstory behind it?

It was actually “We Build an Airplane” to begin with, but right now I think I’ve moved on to “Our Daddy’s Rat Gun”. A kid’s getting shot by a BB gun in that poem, but it’s really lighthearted, I think. The story behind it, I had neighbors that I wasn’t allowed to play with, and they had a gun. It’s like mostly their story, but I heard it. They shot each other with this little BB gun and it was funny to them. Then there was a gas station called Farm Fresh that was literally like a walk up the railroad tracks from my house. So the BB gun story specifically is my neighbors and walking up the train tracks to Farm Fresh is mine.

When you were writing this collection, what did you want readers to take away from it?

I feel like I’m gonna accidentally get a little bit political here, but I don’t think it was necessarily my responsibility. I didn’t want anybody to come away from it thinking that I played into stereotypes. Because I don’t like the stereotype of West Virginia and Appalachia. I mean, it is what it is. I didn’t want to write that and I was afraid I would write it accidentally. I kind of wanted people to read it and be like, “These are just people, and this is a terrible thing.” The cooling towers, it’s a terrible thing that happened. I just, I wanted to make sure everybody sounded perfectly normal. I’m not saying that to be mean and I don’t think people around here fit the stereotype specifically in Pleasants County. Because that ‘West Virginia identity’, I don’t think fits us very well. We’re not coal miners and we’re not steel people. It felt important to me that I didn’t make it sound like a conservative stereotype. That’s sad, I guess to some extent, but that was my one major goal.