Internship/Career Fair bridges gap between students and local employers

Shepherd University Career Services hosted its Internship/Career Fair on Nov. 12 in the Storer Ballroom, connecting students with local employers for opportunities to gain real-world experience in their degree programs.

Students spoke directly with employers in the Eastern Panhandle region during the fair. It was also an opportunity “to showcase our students — for them (employers) to be able to eventually hire [students] for an internship,” said Andrew Shultz, director of career services at Shepherd University.

Nearly 150 students connected with the 17 companies and organizations in attendance, according to Shultz.

Prospective employers included the Contemporary American Theater Festival, JLG Industries, Navy Federal Credit Union and WVU Medicine, with representation across several career pathways.

When asked what students gained by attending, Shultz said, “The experience of talking to potential employers. [It] may not be exactly what they are looking for in an internship or employment opportunity, but it gets them in front of them … and helps them figure out what they do want to go into.”

Shultz added that another benefit is employers coming directly to the students. “Instead of having to go to different places of employment, they actually come here and meet the student where they’re at.”

LJ Kesner, a business administration student from Moorefield, West Virginia, attended to explore potential summer internships, and one employer stood out to him: Enterprise Mobility.

Kesner also serves as chapter president of the Delta Sigma Pi (DSP) Business Fraternity, which has an active partnership with Enterprise Mobility. “It’s cool to see how our work with them, through DSP, translates here,” he said.

Representing Jefferson County Parks and Recreation as a recreation coordinator, Jim Ramey attended to inform students of internships and part-time positions available.

“Being a former student myself, I wish I would have known about the opportunities that Parks and Recreation had to offer being just about 12 minutes off campus,” Ramey said, emphasizing the fair’s importance as a Shepherd alumnus.

Joanna Schoonover, a historic preservation and public history student from Maryland, helped promote opportunities at the Robert C. Byrd Center for Congressional History and Education, where she serves as an archives intern.

Schoonover said many are unaware of the resources provided by the Byrd Center. “I think making ourselves visible and showing what you’re able to do, not only with research, but also working at the Byrd Center itself, is really useful to students,” she explained.

Career Services doesn’t just support students through its events. Additional services include cover letter and resume review, professional headshots, mock interviews and one-on-one conversations to discuss potential career paths.

Students are also provided complimentary access to Handshake, an online platform to source internships and job opportunities.

Shultz shared that internships can be difficult to locate at times, depending on a student’s desired learning outcomes. Shepherd’s prime location helps alleviate some of those struggles.

“We’re so close to Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia … we’re close to these areas that are growing — that have these opportunities — and being able to tap into that is going to be very optimal for our students,” Shultz explained.

Shultz said he enjoys working with students, seeing himself in them. “Sometimes students don’t know what they want … being able to help them find their passion is a huge driver for me.”

Looking ahead, Career Services will host a Law School Information Session on Nov. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Byrd Center Auditorium. Future programming includes Professional Connections Day on Feb. 11, 2026, and a larger career fair on March 25, 2026.

In the meantime, students are encouraged to contact Shultz via email or schedule a meeting to connect with Career Services.