Shepherd University is hosting an internship and graduate school fair on Tuesday, Oct. 19th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the Wellness Center. There is no cost to attend. This is a great opportunity for students to get connected with internships and graduate school options.

There will be various employers/graduate schools ready to connect with our students to discuss programs of study and internship options.

Some of the employers and graduate schools include the following:

Shepherd University school of graduate and professional studies

Brook Lane Health Services

Frederick County MD Public schools

JLG Industries

Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority

WV Department of Health and Human Resources

Drexel University

McDaniel College

Career Advisor Melissa Markey says, “We have over 40 organizations in attendance to meet with out students and discuss various opportunities. For a full list of organizations in attendance, students should create a Handshake account. The objective of the fair is to connect students with internship employers as well as graduate schools to prepare them for Post graduation employment/studies.”