Shepherd University is hosting an internship and graduate school fair on Tuesday, Oct. 19th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the Wellness Center. There is no cost to attend. This is a great opportunity for students to get connected with internships and graduate school options.
There will be various employers/graduate schools ready to connect with our students to discuss programs of study and internship options.
Some of the employers and graduate schools include the following:
- Shepherd University school of graduate and professional studies
- Brook Lane Health Services
- Frederick County MD Public schools
- JLG Industries
- Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority
- WV Department of Health and Human Resources
- Drexel University
- McDaniel College
Career Advisor Melissa Markey says, “We have over 40 organizations in attendance to meet with out students and discuss various opportunities. For a full list of organizations in attendance, students should create a Handshake account. The objective of the fair is to connect students with internship employers as well as graduate schools to prepare them for Post graduation employment/studies.”
