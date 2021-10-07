Internship and Graduate School Fair!

October 7, 2021 Benjamin Cronin News 0

Shepherd University is hosting an internship and graduate school fair on Tuesday, Oct. 19th from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the Wellness Center. There is no cost to attend. This is a great opportunity for students to get connected with internships and graduate school options.

There will be various employers/graduate schools ready to connect with our students to discuss programs of study and internship options.

Some of the employers and graduate schools include the following:

  • Shepherd University school of graduate and professional studies
  • Brook Lane Health Services
  • Frederick County MD Public schools
  • JLG Industries
  • Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority
  • WV Department of Health and Human Resources
  • Drexel University
  • McDaniel College

Career Advisor Melissa Markey says, “We have over 40 organizations in attendance to meet with out students and discuss various opportunities. For a full list of organizations in attendance, students should create a Handshake account. The objective of the fair is to connect students with internship employers as well as graduate schools to prepare them for Post graduation employment/studies.”

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*