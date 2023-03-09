Incident Sends Shepherd Student to Hospital

Feb. 15, the day after Valentines Day, there was a major medical incident in one of the dormitories at Shepherd University. According to a witness at the scene, the incident happened around 8:50 p.m. A firetruck arrived, followed by two police SUVS, 1 ambulance, and one service vehicle. It lasted until around 9:45 p.m.

The firetruck arrived first and parked directly in front of the dormitory, Thacher Hall. Shortly after the police SUVS arrived, and parked directly in front and behind the firetruck. Four police officers emerged followed by two firemen.

Shortly after they entered the building and consulted the residence assistants and hall director. They were subsequently taken to a dorm room.

Around 9:30, two police officers emerged from the building followed by two paramedics with the patient. The patient was loaded into the ambulance.

Paramedics performed a medical procedure before activating the sirens and driving off.

No one outside those who responded knows exactly what happened. Resident assistants wouldn’t comment. Others who saw the incident turned to each other and to a local social networking platform for answers.

There is a social networking platform known as “Yik Yak”. It works by connecting people within a five-mile radius of each other, while also keeping their identities completely anonymous. To use it, you simply need a phone number to prove you are human. There is no sign-up process required. It is especially popular among college students, as it allows them to comment on local issues without being held accountable for their opinions.

On this local social networking platform several people anonymously made posts seeking answers for the community disturbance. One member commented “Wat happened at thacher”? Another “What’s happening @thacher”?

In these posts people anonymously shared their thoughts and what they witnessed, without any evidence.

Last semester two emails were issued on Oct. 17 and 18 concerning the risk of illicit substances. The first was issued by the Vice President for Student Affairs, and Director of Community Relations Holly Frye. The second was issued by Lori Maraugha, the Chief of Police at Shepherd University.

The first email reports an incident at Potomac Place, a dormitory neighboring Thacher. According to the email “fentanyl was passed off to a Shepherd University student as a Tylenol.” It goes on to state “This incident was reported to have occurred on the Shepherd University campus on Saturday, October 15th, 2022.” The second email repeats information in the earlier email.

Students at Shepherd are expressing concern over drug related incidents on campus.