From the Archives: Homecoming at Shepherd through the decades

These pieces, by former reporters of our organization, are a look back at how The Picket covered Homecoming games and ceremonies in honor of this week’s festivities. No changes have been made to the original articles.

Air Gordon Soars Over Homecoming Leading Rams to 547 Total Yards: Rams Butcher Golden Bears 60-6

By Rob Tucker

October 20, 1999

On the afternoon of Oct. 9, air traffic control from Dulles Airport frantically tracked an oblong-flying object in the vicinity of Shepherdstown. The blip on their screen was later identified as a football launched from the arm of 6’3 freshmen sensation Joel Gordon.

Starting his first collegiate game, Gordon immediately took charge of the Ram offense leading them to the end zone six times. Shepherd’s first possession gave a hint of what was to come as the Rams moved easily on the legs of running back Damian Beane, who carried the ball to the Golden Bear 23 yard line. That’s where Gordon connected on two consecutive passes including a 14 yard strike to wide out Jason Siedor to give the Rams a 7-0 lead.

Two series later Shepherd got the ball on their own 33-yard line leading 10-0. Gordon took the snap and faked the hand off to Beane, then turned and fired to a wide-open Siedor for a 67 yard score. That put the Rams up 18-0 after Jason Dirting ran for the two-point conversation.

The offense had five scoring drives of two plays or less with two being touchdown passes from Gordon to Siedor and the second a 78-yard catch and carry with just over two minutes to go in the half.

When asked about the game, Gordon praised his offensive line for giving him great protection. Gordon connected on 11 of 18 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns. Eight of his 11 passes and all fives scores were caught by the J-n-J connection. Siedor led all receivers with 221 yards on four receptions for an incredible 55.25 yards per catch. All four receptions found Sedor in the end zone including the spectacular 78-yard catch and run (it is believed that four consecutive catches for touchdown in one game is an NCAA Division II record). Dirting was the other half of the J-n-J connection. Gordong to Dirting was good for 31 yards on four receptions and one score.

The rams took advantage of a WVU-Tech defense that was undoubtedly trying to stop Harlon Hill candidate Beane. With eight to nine men on the line of scrimmage for most of the day, they still failed to stop Beane.

Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, trying to stop Beane and actually stopping Beane are two entirely different things. He started strong with 23 yards on the Rams’ first drive and never slowed down. With 125 entering the fourth quarter, the Rams had the ball on their own 38 leading 39-6. Beane crashed over the left side, rambling 62 yards for the score. There were many heroes on the offensive side of the ball as Shepherd rolled up 547 yards of total offense. The offense protected their quarterback while opening the holes of Rams ran through.

But there were two sides of the ball working to near perfection on Saturday. Shepherd’s defense was Ram tough. Defensive lineman Jonathan Hibbard, who finished the game with nine tackles, two for loss, anchored a defense that held WVU-Tech to minus three yards on the ground.

The secondary stood their ground as well, breaking up passes and holding the Golden Bear quarterback Damon Puckette to 108 yards passing. The defense came up big with three turnovers as Chris Field forced a fumble and Tyrone Shelby intercepted a Puckette pass returning it 17 yards for a score. The Golden Bears were stopped cold for most of the day.

With the offense and defense both finding themselves in the end zone, it seemed almost poetic when the special teams ended the scoring when Dirting blocked Eddie Johnson’s punt and recovered it for the final points of the game.

Rams Win Homecoming Game while Playing Bad Hosts to Yellow Jackets

By: Justin J. McHenry

October 24, 2001

Glenville state ruined Shepherd’s perfect season by beating the Rams 28-21. Shepherd came back from a 21 point deficit to tie the game, but costly errors down the stretch gave Glenville the game.

On Homecoming, Shepherd thrashed the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets 48-14. The win propels the Rams to 6-0 and 3-0 in the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. It also moved the Rams to twelfth place in the American Football Coaches Association Division II poll.

Shepherd dominated the entire game, nearly doubling West Virginia State’s total offense – 556 total yards for Shepherd to 236 total yards for the Yellow Jackets and tripling West Virginia State’s time of possession.

Junior running back Travis Lynch turned in another solid performance coming through with 133 yards on 29 carries, three of those carries going for scores. Freshman wide receiver Jamaal Gardner pulled down four catches for 81 yards, 33 of which came off of a touchdown strike provided by junior quarterback Joel Gordon early in the third quarter to seal the fate of the Yellow Jackets.

The Rams came out of the gate firing, running rampant over the Yellow Jacket defense. They consistently moved the chains on the first drive, to set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from Gordon to senior wide receiver Jason Dirting.

West Virginia State used a spread offense that worked effectively early on, but was curtailed when Ram senior defensive lineman Kevin Foster sacked Yellow Jacket quarterback Kerrick Cooper, promptly ending the drive. Shepherd went right on pounding the ball down the field. Lynch filled all the right holes created by the Shepherd offensive line, and the drive cumulated in a three-yard touchdown run by freshman Alex Herbert.

The entire day Gordon showed incredible presence in the pocket, slipping out of the grasp of Yellow Jackets on many occasions.

In the second quarter, Lynch tacked on his first two scores of the game. The first one was for two yards. The second touchdown was set up by a turnover by the Yellow Jackets. West Virginia State’s quarterback Cooper fumbled the snap and the ball was recovered by Rams on the Yellow Jacket four-yard line. This set up Lynch for a one yard touchdown plunge.

The Yellow Jackets did manage to put together a sustained scoring drive. By utilizing the four-wide shotgun formation, Cooper made some precision passes that moved State down the field. Then, Cooper found wide receiver Lorenzo Tribbett for ana eight-yard touchdown toss.

Like Shepherd did in the first half, State came bolting out of the gate in the second half. On the first play from scrimmage Cooper kept the ball on the option and took it for a 52-yard touchdown.

The Yellow Jackets were threatening later in the third quarter, but Shepherd freshman linebacker Ron Frazier picked off one of Cooper’s throw s near the end zone killing the last promising Yellow Jacket drive of the day. The turnover led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Lynch. Herbert tacked on a 39-yard touchdown dash down the sideline, and freshman running back Jessie Correll blocked a West Virginia State punt that bounced through the back of the end zone for a safety.

Sophomore defensive back Freddie Del Villar added an interception and junior defensive linemen Joshua Kline and Juwuana Sandridge teamed up for a sack.

LoScalzo Crowned Queen

By: Margaret Chadduck

October 26, 1984

Shepherd College’s Homecoming 1984 culminated in the crowning of Shepherd’s 1984 Homecoming queen halftime ceremonies Saturday afternoon.

Senior Jennifer LoScalzo was named homecoming queen, and the princesses included seniors Celia Reichstein, Susie Demma, Mary Jo Parker and Jackie Wilhelm; junior princess, Maureen Dougherty; sophomore princess, Stacie Kinna and freshman princess, Michelle Cintron.

The Homecoming weekend kicked off with a pep rally held Friday evening in the amphitheater, where several organizations performed skits and cheers. The Delta Zeta Sorority took the Spirit Award for its cheer. Other organizations which participated were Kappa Tau Epsilon, Tau Kappa Epsilon, the cheerleaders and the poms.

Acting as master of ceremonies was “Batman” a disc jockey from Ocean City, Md.

“I thought ‘Batman’ was a great emcee,” said Carolyn Butler, Kappa Tau Epsilon sister. The street dance scheduled after the pep rally was cancelled due to rain.

Approximately 110 Shepherd Alumni returned for the Alumni Luncheon on Saturday where Charles S Yates was honored as Shepherd’s outstanding alumnus for 1984, said David Newlin, director of College Relations.

Following the luncheon, the Rams kicked off the football game against Concord State College. The Rams were defeated 23-17.

The Homecoming activities concluded Saturday evening with a semi-formal dance in the College Center Ballroom. This year’s Homecoming theme was “A Classical Tradition.” Two bands, “Too Many People” and “Montage” provided the music for the dance.