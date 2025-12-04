Freshman delivers as Rams earn victory

Colby White, a freshman at Shepherd University, dominated in scoring during the men’s basketball team’s first home game of the season against Bowie State University on Nov. 19, 2025.

White finished with 22 points, most of which came from three-point range.

During the final minute of the first period, sophomore Eldwyne Wordlaw hit a three-pointer that sent Shepherd into halftime with a 34–33 lead.

The Rams opened the second even stronger, with White and Brody Davis, a sophomore, knocking down back-to-back three-pointers.

“Colby White is on fire tonight,” said Tiffany Banks, a Shepherd University alumna. “It’s been a while since I attended a game, and it’s awesome to see our team having some great players this season.”

Tensions rose between Bowie State and Shepherd during the second period; fouls were called frequently. At the end of the night Shepherd forced 11 turnovers and committed 15 of their own.

Marcus Banks, a junior, also delivered for the Rams, adding 20 points to help secure the 76–66 win. Shepherd dominated the boards with a 42–27 rebounding advantage and shot 47.1% from three-point range compared with Bowie State’s 30.8%.

Shepherd University’s men’s basketball team is now 3-0 on the season.

“I have high hopes that as the season continues, we will see a championship this year,” said Tom Myers, a Shepherdstown native and longtime fan.