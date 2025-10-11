Family Day Brings Shepherd Community Together Despite Tough Loss

Families, students and alumni filled Ram Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 27, for Shepherd University’s first home football game of the season, celebrating Family Day with school pride and tradition.

The atmosphere was festive well before kickoff as parents and children lined up for photos; tailgates filled the lawns, and fans in blue and gold poured into the stands. A packed student section waved flags and led chants as the Rams took the field.

On the scoreboard, Shepherd fell 49-10 to Kutztown. The Golden Bears scored three times in the opening quarter to build a 21-0 lead. Shepherd answered in the second when sophomore kicker Max Barba connected on a 26-yard field goal, but Kutztown extended its advantage to 35-3 at halftime. The Rams added a late touchdown in the fourth quarter on a nine-yard pass, but Kutztown’s early surge proved decisive.

Despite the lopsided score, the energy inside Ram Stadium stayed strong throughout the afternoon. Families cheered on the Rams until the final whistle, emphasizing that the day was about more than the game itself.

“It’s really cool to return to campus,” said alumnus Lucas Driver, who still lives in Shepherdstown. “For Family Day, I think it’s really important for people’s families to come and see where they’re sending their kids to college and what we have to offer, to show a little bit about our community.”

Driver added that the combination of football, alumni returning, and families filling the stands reflected what Shepherd tries to highlight with Family Day. “It’s important to recognize the people that put in the effort to put these things on, from the athletes to the cheerleaders, the band, and everyone involved,” he said. “It takes all of them to create this atmosphere.”

For current students, Family Day added a different feeling to the first home game. Senior Nik Hadeed said the event connects different generations of Rams.

“All the families that are here share the same idea of enjoying the game and enjoying the college lifestyle,” Hadeed said. “Seeing so many alumni come out today is inspiring. It shows that Shepherd has a good history and that fans stay consistent throughout the years.”

On the field, players said the support from the stands never wavered. Wide receiver Jaden Ashby said the atmosphere gave the team energy from start to finish.

“Energy on the field was hype in the beginning, seeing the crowd that was there for us,” Ashby said. “I felt the crowd yelling and cheering when we were on both sides of the ball. Even though the game wasn’t going the way we wanted, they kept cheering us along till the end.”

Ashby admitted the large turnout created some nerves but also motivation. “Seeing the large crowd makes you nervous, but the support makes you work harder to please them,” he said. “Family Day reminds me that Shepherd has family values, and it influences us to become one large, united family. Family in the stands gives you courage and strength to impress the ones you respect the most.”

The celebration of tradition extended into halftime, when Shepherd honored its newest Athletics Hall of Fame inductees. The ceremony connected Shepherd’s past with its present, reminding families and students that the university’s athletic story is still being written.

By the time the game ended, many families lingered outside the stadium, taking photos with their students and enjoying the late September evening. Parents and alumni mingled with players as the band packed up, and the field cleared.

While the final score was disappointing for Rams fans, the atmosphere inside Ram Stadium made Family Day a success.

“Family Day shows what Shepherd is all about,” Ashby said. “Community, tradition and support.”