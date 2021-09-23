Falling Skies-

Life is beautiful. Everything in existence has purpose and we must cherish and protect beauty every chance we get. Conceptualized, beauty is a remarkable thing. A flower blooms, blossoms and glistens in the sunlight but a flower is so beautiful without its petals. There is love and there is beauty in everything. There is a dark light. There is connection between all things. We must cherish those we love. That is the ultimate. Especially in the end of all things.

“Falling skies” is a 2011 sci fi tv series about an alien apocalypse that attempts to wipe out human kind. An alien race called the Espheni tries to leave humanity in devastation but there is a resistance force led by (Tom Mason) who is played by Noah Wyle. The resistance conquerors alien overlords that deploy mind control all the way down to their hive queen which intends to leave human kind in death. Allied by the Vulm forces humanity overcomes this queen lord and stops her in her tracks.

Easy Rider-

“Easy Rider” Is a 1969 road trip movie played by Peter Fonda (Wyatt) and Dennis Hopper (Billy) about two Harley riding hippies who complete a drug deal in southern California and decide to travel across the country in search of their own spiritual growth. On the way they meet others who seek to experience alternative lifestyles full of free love. The two travelers wonder if they will ever find a way to live peacefully in America.

Cowboys and Aliens-

“Cowboys and aliens” is a 2011 sci fi film starring Daniel Craig as (Jake Lonergan) and Olivia Wilde as (Ella). Jake struggles with amnesia bearing a mysterious shackle on his wrist that turns out to be an alien unlike mankind has ever seen in the age of cowboys. He wanders into a town called absolution where he begins to discover more about his past or should we say his present. Little do the people of absolution know they are on the verge of facing a threat unlike humankind has ever seen. Lonergan winds up leading a posse of outlaws, Native Americans and sheriffs against wicked aliens obsessed with gold.