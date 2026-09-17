Fall Involvement Fair connects students with campus clubs

Shepherd University kicked off the fall semester with its biannual Involvement Fair, held Sept. 2 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in commuter parking lot C beside Ram Stadium. Dozens of clubs and student organizations set up tables across the lot, each bringing pieces of what makes their groups unique — from merchandise and flyers to raffle tickets and other activities.

The fair gave students an opportunity to learn more about the organizations available on campus while meeting the students and members behind them. Tables stretched across the parking lot in rows as students walked from one organization to another, stopping to ask questions, collect information and compare which groups they wanted to check out first.

For new students, the fair is one of the easiest ways to find their place on campus. Tori Gulliams, a sophomore communication and new media major who is exploring ways to become more involved on campus, said the event helps students become more connected to campus.

“This event really gets everyone involved, whether you’re a new student or already active in a club,” Gulliams said.

The National Guard drew a steady crowd throughout the event with its rock-climbing wall. Any student could try the wall for free, giving students another activity to participate in while exploring the different organizations.

Molly Korn, a nursing major who is involved with campus programs such as Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), said the opportunity to interact with organizations in person made the fair especially useful.

“It’s really nice being able to physically see and interact with the things that are on campus rather than viewing it on the CORQ app,” Korn said.

Being able to meet organization members face-to-face can make it easier for students to decide which groups they may want to join. For students who are unfamiliar with the campus or are looking for ways to meet new people, the fair provides a central location to discover opportunities all at once.

For upperclassmen, the fair is also a chance to pass on what they’ve learned from their own experiences at Shepherd. Stella Garfinkel, a senior communication and new media major preparing to graduate, encouraged students to take advantage of the opportunities available to them.

“Be involved on campus,” Garfinkel said. “It’s super important because as students we all need support, and this university really does love our students.”

The Involvement Fair is held once each semester, with the fall edition taking place outside at the start of the school year. Students who missed the event or want to revisit an organization they saw can find upcoming events and contact information on RamPulse.