CBD and Meditative Medicinals

Shepherdstown, W.Va., – The college experience is full of anxiety and stress. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a direct aid for stress relief which means it is direct relief for any students experiencing anxiety, or stress. CBD does not get you high and produces a different sensation than Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) found in marijuana. CBD interacts with our bodies to produce its effects.

This is how:

CBD 1 receptors are primarily found in the brain and central nervous system, but are also present in the lungs, liver, kidneys and reproductive organs. These are the receptors that interact with the THC to cause a user to experience a euphoric high. CB1 receptors have been found to play a role in memory processing motor recognition, appetite, pain, sensation, mood, and sleep.

CB2 receptors are found primarily on cells in the immune system and its associated structures. When CB2 receptors are activated they stimulate a response that fights inflammation, which in turn reduces pain, and minimizes damage to tissues.

Cannabinoid receptors (CBr), endocannabinoids and enzymes form the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is our bodies primary regulatory system and is spread throughout the human body on a nearly every organ. It helps regulate vital body functions including sleep, appetite, pain, inflammation, mood, and reproduction.

There are two forms of (CBD) that could be used in different ways.

Full spectrum VS Isolated (CBD)

Full spectrum cannabidiol contains other cannabinoids that play a role in having the full entourage effects of the cannabis plant. When taking a full spectrum supplement, the trace of THC activates our CB1 receptors and is playing a large role by activating and blocking pain, while CBD is activating the CB2 receptors working as a major anti-inflammatory to reduce pain.

Studies have shown when these two cannabinoids work together, we can begin to treat chronic pain, by working as a natural muscle relaxer, also helping to induce sleep in a natural way by calming the central nervous system and helping with chronic sleep disorders by inducing a full REM cycle of sleep for 6-8 hours at the proper dosage.

Isolated Cannabidiol is the purest form of the CBD molecule. It’s a 13-step process to pull out all other cannabinoids including the fats. Lipids, and terpenes. This is a safe option for police officer’s government, workers, nurses and teachers, or anyone else who is inclined to drug screening. Isolated CBD works for humans, animals with anxiety, stres and depression disorders while working as an anti-inflammatory.

When it comes to CBD and anxiety, Samantha Savoca from Meditative Medicinals in Shepherdstown states, “CBD is a natural alternative to many pharmaceuticals, such as anti-depressants , anti inflammatory, headache and sleep medication.”

Both CBD and THC help people recover from cancer easier. People can better fight severe illnesses like Parkinsons as that has a lot to do with the nervous system. Crohns disease has a lot to do with inflammation in the stomach. CBD helps with that because of its anti-inflammatory properties. Aside from medical issues like that, both aid a variety of mental illnesses including OCD, ADHD, and even bipolar disorder.

“CBD is an anti-inflammatory, making it great for pain management, a natural anti-depressant, and it has a calming effect to the brain. It can make you feel clear headed and grounded in a natural way without your body becoming dependent on it, and with zero side effects,” Savoca said.

Meditative Medicinals is always promoting and providing new CBD products. CBD is available through edible form; tincture drops or through smoking the dry herb.

Savoca says, “Meditative Medicinals has lots of products to offer for the whole family, products without THC and some products with higher amounts”

Savoca’s mission is to educate others about cannabis. She seeks to educate in depth so that the products fall into the right hands.

Or visit them at info@meditiativemedicinals.comTo learn more you can visit, Meditative Medicinals on 123 W. German St., Shepherdstown, WV, 25443 for more information