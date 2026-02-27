Annual Day of Giving event set to rally campus community

Shepherd University will host its annual Day of Giving on March 4, a day-long fundraising campaign designed to support the university’s mission and its students.

Funds raised will support continued student success across campus, including the Shepherd Fund, the Last Dollar Fund, athletics, scholarships, academic programs and student organizations.

“I would describe the Day of Giving as a big-hearted, community pride celebration of generosity . . . it’s one of the most exciting days on campus each year,” said Kelly Hart, Ph.D., vice president for development and annual giving at Shepherd University.

The campaign will commence at 12 a.m. on March 4, with an established goal of raising $320,000 from 350 donors. Hart noted that “it’s a very ambitious goal.”

Organizers reviewed results from the 2025 Day of Giving to determine this year’s metrics, reflecting a slight increase from $315,000 and 345 donors.

This year’s event is at the core of the university’s 2025-26 theme: ONEShepherd, which celebrates collaboration and a commitment toward advancement. Shepherd supporters are encouraged to become advocates to increase donorship interest within their communities.

To incentivize donors and advocates helping publicize the event, several challenges and matches are being offered, totaling nearly $55,000. These incentives include $1,000 to the student organization with the most funds raised and $500 to a student organization of choice for the advocate with the most donors, among many others.

A celebration will also be held in the Student Center’s Storer Ballroom on March 4, beginning at 8:30 a.m., to help bring the campus community together in one place.

“We’re going to have the different student organizations set up, music, food and just celebrate all that Shepherd is,” said Jenna Taylor-Tennant, Day of Giving committee member and chief operating officer for WSHC 89.7 FM.

The celebration will culminate at 5 p.m. with the announcement of the current total raised and the challenge winners.

The Day of Giving expands beyond a 24-hour period; it’s part of the university’s year-round giving strategy.

“It’s one of the most effective entry points for new donors,” Hart said, explaining it’s a great opportunity for those looking to get their foot in the door and support Shepherd.

In addition, the campaign helps reactivate lapsed donors, strengthen the annual giving base and support the long-term giving pipeline.

Individuals interested in supporting the Day of Giving may do so through the campaign’s webpage, beginning on March 4.

“I think Shepherd is a very, very special campus community. And, for me, it is a day not only to raise as much money as we can as a campus community, but it’s a celebration of our students, faculty, staff and community members who make Shepherd the special place it is,” Hart said.