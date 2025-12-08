Admiral Analogs hosts grand reopening celebration

Visitors to German Street may have noticed a recent change. Over the summer, Admiral Analogs, the record store that has become a Shepherdstown staple, moved from the little red building we all know and love to a new location.

Thankfully, they didn’t go far. With a new location at 119 E German St, there is plenty of room to walk around while you peruse the large collection of records that are for sale.

To celebrate the move, Admiral Analogs hosted a grand reopening celebration on November 26. The event ran from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and featured a sale on used items, rare records that had never been put out on shelves, baked goods and a live in-store performance from MYNABIRDS.

The new storefront was previously home to Dickinson & Wait Craft Gallery. When the owners officially retired, Andrew, Admiral Analog’s owner, decided that the building would be a great fit. After 11 years in the old location, he felt he needed to expand.

“I was totally out of room at the former address,” Andrew explained. “It was really cramped, and it was just time to upgrade.”

The community feedback about the move has overall been positive, with customers excited about the potential.

“I really like the move because I enjoy the space that it affords you to explore the many records that are there,” said Ella Esmay, Shepherd University student and frequent customer.

Along with more space to browse, there is a larger selection of physical media, record gear and they even installed a listening corner equipped with a record player and a set of headphones.

“The thing that really keeps me going more than anything is just trying to contribute and lift people’s spirits a little and help them find that rare record they’re looking for.”