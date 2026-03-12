A discussion with Dr. Heidi Hanrahan: passion, patients, and prospective

Dr. Heidi Hanrahan, professor of English at Shepherd University, has recently published her first full-length book, a comprehensive reference guide dedicated to 19th-century American women writers.

The book serves as both a scholarly resource and an accessible introduction to an “understudied and underappreciated group of writers who really shaped American literature,” Hanrahan said.

Although she has written extensively throughout her academic career, including articles, essays and book chapters, this marks her first standalone book. Reflecting on the milestone, she said, “No, this is my first book. I’ve written articles, essays, and book chapters. And a dissertation’s kind of a book, but nothing like this before.”

The project represents both a continuation of her academic focus and a new professional accomplishment.

The book is part of a larger academic series structured as alphabetical reference guides.

Hanrahan described it as, “these kinds of A-to-Z guides,” clarifying that while the format may sound simple, it functions more like a compact encyclopedia.

The volume contains 78 entries organized alphabetically. Some entries focus on specific authors: others examine individual literary works, and still others provide historical and cultural context.

For example, Hanrahan noted that because the book centers on the 19th century, it includes entries on topics such as the Civil War, economics, class and labor of the time period. This contextual structure allows readers to understand not only the literature itself but also the world in which it was produced.

Rather than serving purely as a historical record, the book blends literary analysis with historical scholarship.

“There are parts of it that are history and then there are parts of it that are like literary analysis where I’m gonna say, here are some lenses through which you can understand this writer’s achievement,” Hanrahan said. “In some cases, this means examining reform movements such as temperance and prohibition; in others, it involves slowing down and just doing really close reading.”

The result is a work that functions as both a reference guide and a critical study.

The idea of the book did not originate from Hanrahan herself. Instead, she was approached unexpectedly by a series editor approximately four and a half years ago.

“One of the series editors emailed me out of the blue and said, we’ve got this series. Would you be interested in writing this particular title?” She recalled.

At the time, the university community was navigating significant challenges, including the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sudden loss of a prominent university person. She described it as “this dizzying time.” After considering the opportunity for several weeks, she responded to him, “I think I can do this, especially because I had three years to do it.”

Even with a three-year timeline, the project required discipline and time management. Unlike many academics who take sabbatical leave to complete major research projects, Hanrahan chose not to step away from teaching.

“I didn’t want to take a sabbatical not because I’m noble but just because I really like teaching. I was like, why would I not want to do the thing I like the most?” said Hanrahan.

Balancing the demands of writing alongside a full teaching schedule required structure. She explained that she approached the book in smaller sections rather than one overwhelming project, comparing it to advice she gives her own students.

“Don’t say ‘I’m going to sit down and write my paper,’ say ‘I’m going to sit down and write a paragraph,’” Hanrahan said. By treating each entry as its own focused task, she was able to make steady progress.

The book’s structure contributed to this manageable rhythm. Because it consists of 78 individual entries, each could be completed as a discrete piece of writing.

Hanrahan noted that it was, “kind of nice that you get to keep writing, like, you finish… a section, and then you move on to something new.” This approach made the long-term project more sustainable and intellectually engaging.

Hanrahan’s scholarly interest in 19th century American women writers’ dates to graduate school, when she concentrated specifically on American women authors for her dissertation.

“I’ve just always been really interested in them,” she explained. This book builds upon that earlier research and expands it into a broader, more accessible format. By highlighting writers who have historically been marginalized or excluded from the traditional literary canon, the book contributes to ongoing efforts within literary studies to broaden definitions of American literature.

Despite her extensive academic publishing history, Hanrahan admitted that she did not expect to write a book.

“No. No, because in my mind, I thought I wouldn’t have the time,” she said.

She also noted that writing a book was not necessary for her professional advancement at this stage of her career.

“I didn’t need to… I already had all my promotions,” she said. Instead, the project was driven by intellectual interest rather than obligation.

The experience ultimately reaffirmed her enjoyment of writing. She described the satisfaction of revisiting her drafts and recognizing strong moments of insight.:

“It’s a reminder of how much fun it is when you’re writing about something that you really want to write about,” Hanrahan said. “To go back and look at something that you wrote and go, I was kind of cooking there.”

That sense of creative engagement appears to have been one of the most rewarding aspects of the process.

Now that the book is complete, Hanrahan has taken on a new role as an associate editor for the same publishing series. In this role, she assists other scholars in preparing manuscripts for publication.

She described currently working on a submission focused entirely on Louisa May Alcott. Rather than producing another book immediately, she is helping guide others through the publication process.

“Maybe I won’t be writing any more books, but I will be helping other people get their books out there, which is kind of cool,” she said.

When asked whether she plans to write another book, Hanrahan remained open but uncertain.

“We’ll see. I didn’t think I was going to do this one,” she said. While she is not actively planning another large-scale project, she emphasized that she is “clearly not done writing.”