BOG RECAP: New multipurpose building, state grant, DEI discussed

The Shepherd University Board of Governors met in February to discuss different issues on campus, including grant money distribution, tuition, state legislation, and more.

Money Allocation, Fees, and Tuition

There were three major motions regarding the allocation of funds by Shepherd University. The first of these was a state grant signed by former West Virginia Governor Jim Justice totaling $30 million is being utilized by Shepherd University for large projects, including a new building on campus which will be a joint dining hall and athletics facility. Roughly $23 million of the grant is being used to construct it.

The building will be 52,000 square feet, with 13,000 square feet available to all students, and the rest will be used mainly for athletics, including a 7900 square foot weight room. The main purpose of this project is to give the men’s and women’s soccer teams better locker rooms, which will include locker rooms for visiting teams as well. On June 1, 2026, doors to this building will open.

Regarding the rest of the money from the grant, $2 million will be allocated for resident hall improvements, and $3.5 million will be allocated for field improvements. They have worked with students to determine how they should spend the $2 million on resident hall improvements. All these figures regarding the allocation of funds from the grant were determined by Dr. Scott Barton, Vice President for Finance and Administration.

The second motion was a proposal made to increase in-state and out-of-state tuition by three percent, as well as increasing fees for all students, in order to catch up with inflation.

“The SGA only endorsed certain fees [to] keep students first,” BOG Student representative and Student Government Association (SGA) President Paul Teter said.

The third motion was a proposal to repurpose the $4 million previously set aside to work on the roof of the now-sold HR building, to work on the roof of the Byrd Science Center, as well as any other repairs that may be done with the remaining money.

The BOG took a vote on all three of these motions: the $30 million grant, the increase of fees and tuition, and the money for roof repairs. All three motions passed.

FAFSA and Financial Aid

The deadline for the FAFSA, April 15, was not extended in West Virginia. They are working to make sure there are enough seats for both dual enrollment and first year students for classes such as English 101. The Shepherd Office of Financial Aid has been without a director for six months. The interim director, Jessica Binkley, was recently able to rectify issues regarding financial aid – they are beginning to award financial aid the day after the meeting.

WV HB 4654: Explicit Material in Public Services

West Virginia House Bill 4654, which removes the exemption given to public libraries, schools, and museums from criminal liability of exposing minors to sexually explicit material, was also discussed. It was stated that if passed, the library at Shepherd would have to have any material with sexually explicit material in a separate place. Three days after the BOG meeting, HB 4654 passed 85 to 12.

DEI at Shepherd

A state executive order regarding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) was discussed. The university has filed a report on activities relating to DEI, emphasizing the “comprehensive engagement of all students,” as BOG Classified Staff Representative Kevin Murphy said. The university is taking down signs about DEI but still is pushing for enrollment that would exhibit DEI, working to determine how to continue doing so in the confines of this executive order.

RAs Role in Student Mental Health

The important role that Resident Assistants can have in preventing suicide among students was emphasized: “RAs are the first line of defense,” as Chair of the Student Affairs and Enrollment Committee and BOG Secretary, Susan Mentzer-Blair, said. There was a mental health emergency in one of the dorms on campus and the RAs were very helpful in managing the emergency. She also said it is “critical to have mental health workers on campus.”