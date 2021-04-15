Shepherd Communications Student Creates Series for Unsure Students

Shepherdstown, W.Va., – Jessica Daughtry is a communications major with a concentration in digital filmmaking. For her senior capstone project she produced Unsure Students – a video series designed to offer a platform for open discussion of the hardships, benefits, and overall individual experiences of soon-to-be graduates, focusing on the complexities of academic uncertainty.

“The project was highly motivated by my personal experience as a once undeclared student,” Daughtry said.

Here is one of the videos in the series covering the business department.

Following graduation, Daughtry is, “aiming to continue creating meaningful, compelling video content with other artistic visionaries.”

Keep up with us as we highlight each of her videos this week into next!