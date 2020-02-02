Super Bowl LIV Winner Predictions

Photo courtesy of ABC News 7

With the Super Bowl just hours away, Shepherd Students are preparing to watch Super Bowl LIV as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Cheifs face off in the biggest game in the NFL. According to ESPN, both teams are evenly matched and have very similar offensively. Both teams also have the speed to have defense on their guard all of the time. Keandre Batson, Shepherd Graduate student, and Shepherd Ram football player predict that the 49ers will pull through for the win. ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) however predicts that the Cheifs will win Super Bowl LIV with 68% of the overall vote. This year’s Super Bowl seems to be a game to keep an eye on for sure.

Who do you think will win the Super Bowl? Comment down below.