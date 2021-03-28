Nominations for Mentzer Award Must Be Submitted By April 2

Shepherdstown, W.Va., – It’s not too late to nominate your favorite professor for the Mentzer Award. The Mentzer Award for inspirational teaching was created by alumna Susan Mentzer-Blair and her husband William Bill Blair to honor full time professors recognized by Shepherd University students for being particularly inspiring.

Submissions must include the professors name, class taught and a brief description of how this instructor inspired you and how they made a difference in your life or the lives of classmates.

Mentzer-Blair notes, “the perfect way way to honor teachers was to establish this recognition for teachers that inspired students.”

The submitted text can be up to 250 words. The recipient will be announced at the student Recognition Day Ceremony.

Nominations for the award must be submitted to Amy Peck, aspeck@shepherd.edu by Friday April 2nd.

“It is important that teaching excellence is recognized and awarded. It is cool to see an award nominated by the students to show their appreciation for the professors that impact their lives,” Said Dr. Kushin of the Mass Communications Department.