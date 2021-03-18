All of the COVID-19 Protocol’s for March Madness

Shepherdstown, W.Va., – With March Madness beginning this week, there are numerous requirements and protocols in place to ensure a safe and successful tournament for everyone involved.

The men’s tournament begins Thursday, March 18th and the women’s tournament begins Sunday, March 21st.

All Tier 1 participants are required to have seven consecutive negative tests prior to their arrival. Tier 1 includes players, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff, and officials. They will also test upon arrival and throughout the tournament.

Masks are required at all times for Tier 1’s except competition, practice, alone in their hotel room, and during mealtimes. They are also required to wear KINEXON contact tracing devices throughout the tournament, including games and practices.

NCAA states, “the data will be utilized to assist with contact tracing and the need to quarantine participants. If close contact time with another individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 is less than 15 minutes over 24 hours, then quarantine may not be required.”

All of the teams are housed in specific hotels and will stay there until they are no longer in the tournament. Teams will either eat in their rooms or social distanced rooms with assigned seating.

Attendance at the men’s tournament will be 25 percent capacity which will include players, coaches, family members, and essential staff.

For the women’s tournament, attendance in the first and second rounds will be limited to team players and six guests per member of the team. Then starting at the Sweet Sixteen through the Final Four, attendance will be held at 17 percent capacity.

For more information about the NCAA COVID-19 protocols, you can click the link here.