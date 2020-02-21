Clayton surpasses 1,000 career points

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. – Shepherd women’s basketball forward Sydney Clayton surpassed 1,000 career points in the team’s loss to Kutztown on Saturday.

Clayton, a junior from Frederick, Md., reached the 1,000-point milestone on her first basket of the game. Clayton finished the game 5-of-7 from the floor with 14 points in just 17 minutes due to foul trouble.

“It’s such an amazing milestone, and one I honestly didn’t think I’d reach,” Clayton said. “It’s all thanks to my teammates. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Junior guard Marley McLaughlin said counting the points doesn’t mean anything to Clayton. “It’s about her teammates and the team,” McLaughlin said. “She wants to see everyone succeed and I’m very fortunate to have her as an awesome teammate and best friend.”

With 1,033 career points, Clayton ranks 21st in scoring all-time in school history and is two points shy of surpassing Stefanie Carr to reach the top 20.

Clayton also has 556 career rebounds, which is good for 19th all-time in Shepherd history.

Shepherd’s next game will be on Saturday as they travel to East Stroudsburg University. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.